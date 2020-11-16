Mustang5L5
i'm familiar with penetration
What's the go-to for engine mounts these days?
Looks like there is only one manufacturer of the stock style mounts. (Even LMR says this). so do I stick with something like this..
Or do I go with a poly engine mount like this? The energy suspension mount mimics the convertible style mount.
I will be running a stock-style OEM trans mount with both. My use of the car is strictly street cruising, so debating which ones would be the best to go with here.
I will be running a stock-style OEM trans mount with both. My use of the car is strictly street cruising, so debating which ones would be the best to go with here.