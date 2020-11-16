Engine Engine Mounts

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,817
10,097
224
Massachusetts
What's the go-to for engine mounts these days?

Looks like there is only one manufacturer of the stock style mounts. (Even LMR says this). so do I stick with something like this..

lmr.com

Mustang Heavy Duty Motor Mount Kit (84-95) 5.0 - LMR

Upgrade your motor mounts to the more desirable 1984-1995 Mustang heavy duty mounts for better support with this Heavy Duty Motor Mount Kit!
lmr.com lmr.com

Or do I go with a poly engine mount like this? The energy suspension mount mimics the convertible style mount.

Motor Mount - Ford Mustang - Energy Suspension 4.1122

Ford Mustang Thunderbird Cougar Continental replacement Motor Mount made by Energy Suspension. 2 Year Warranty. Free Shipping. Part Number 4.1122
www.energysuspensionparts.com www.energysuspensionparts.com


I will be running a stock-style OEM trans mount with both. My use of the car is strictly street cruising, so debating which ones would be the best to go with here.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

johnny21
Exhaust EGR and SMOG Systems - KOEO code 34
Replies
0
Views
22
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
johnny21
johnny21
Gs87GT
Fox Questions on stock suspension rebuild.
Replies
5
Views
585
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mikestang63
mikestang63
Justin87
Engine Annoying motor mount question (vert or poly) clearance concerns.
Replies
1
Views
597
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Blown88GT
Blown88GT
geoklass
Exhaust Engine mounts & Long Tube Headers...
Replies
0
Views
413
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
geoklass
geoklass
A
Once and for all what kind of motor mounts rubber or poly?
Replies
34
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Habu135
Habu135
Top Bottom