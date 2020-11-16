Mustang Heavy Duty Motor Mount Kit (84-95) 5.0 - LMR Upgrade your motor mounts to the more desirable 1984-1995 Mustang heavy duty mounts for better support with this Heavy Duty Motor Mount Kit!

What's the go-to for engine mounts these days?Looks like there is only one manufacturer of the stock style mounts. (Even LMR says this). so do I stick with something like this..Or do I go with a poly engine mount like this? The energy suspension mount mimics the convertible style mount.I will be running a stock-style OEM trans mount with both. My use of the car is strictly street cruising, so debating which ones would be the best to go with here.