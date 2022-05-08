I need to find the vacuum reservoir for the smog pump. If you look at the 2 solenoid valves on the passenger side inner fender well metal, there are the 2 Thermactor Air (smog) pump valves that control the flow from the smog pump to the cylinder head or the exhaust system.Smog pump solenoid airflow control valve (standalone view)I have vacuum being delivered to a tube in a hole in the fender well and a vacuum line coming out of the fender well in the same spot. But I don't have any vacuum at either one of the 2 control valves.Has anyone removed the passenger side fender or inner fender liner? I need to get in that area to inspect for damage and loose vacuum lines.See areas 1,2,3 on the picture below...