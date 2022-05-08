Engine Engine - Need to know how to get to the vacuum reservoir for the smog pump.

jrichker

jrichker

Mar 10, 2000
Dublin GA
I need to find the vacuum reservoir for the smog pump. If you look at the 2 solenoid valves on the passenger side inner fender well metal, there are the 2 Thermactor Air (smog) pump valves that control the flow from the smog pump to the cylinder head or the exhaust system.

Smog pump solenoid airflow control valve (standalone view)
lrs-9465a_3081-jpg.110449



I have vacuum being delivered to a tube in a hole in the fender well and a vacuum line coming out of the fender well in the same spot. But I don't have any vacuum at either one of the 2 control valves.

attachments\50636


Has anyone removed the passenger side fender or inner fender liner? I need to get in that area to inspect for damage and loose vacuum lines.

See areas 1,2,3 on the picture below...
smog pump control vavles location.gif
 
