Engine Noise 2018 Gt

My 2018 GT is not as quiet as my 2015 was. By that I mean when you are outside the car and it is idling you hear more of a tappet kind of noise coming from the engine. Almost like a noisy lifter. Anyone else with a new 2018 notice this too?
I have this noise as well it doesn’t sound normal at all car has 2800 miles on it. This is very concerning, I have a turbo kit in the mail and we all know what happen when it’s installed by by warranty. I’ll attach a video is this the same noise you guys have
yeah no codes and these no loss of performance.... its a the dealer now they called me and said they have been going back and f with ford over the noise and ford told them to replace the intake because of a known problem with the runners inside making noise??? i really don't think that the problem but i just said replace it so thats where I'm at now fingers crossedI loose sleep over problems like you're having. I don't know if this is the problem you're having but it sounds almost the same as the ticking\knocking noise that the 5.4's had because of the cam phasers. The problem was blamed on a couple of different issues. 1.) An improperly torqued phaser bolt. 2.) too thin of an oil viscosity 3.) Solenoid not working properly because it's gummed up or sticking because of a material failure with the solenoid.
The noise the motor made was described as, "it sounds like a diesel with a ticking, knocking or rattling noise on top of the diesel like noise." If this is your problem or not, I don't know but the noise is almost identical.
Edit: BTW, the problem typically didn't throw any codes.
Just purchased a 2018 Mustang GT 6sp picked it up Friday and knew it was not running correctly. As a former mechanic from Benz I’m very familiar with DI noises and sounds but this was a metallic ticking noise.
I listened to another mustang on the lot and it was quiet...
Dropped off the car Monday at 600 miles and have yet to hear back.
Another issue is a loud metallic rattle/flutter coming from engine around 2000-2500 rpm.
Pretty disappointed with Ford’s quality
Who wouldn't be irritated if after buying a new car, the car develops problems. I've worked for Merc too being hired to help solve the never ending problems with the M class. Maybe you missed that one? That doesn't matter, I would never make blanket statements about Merc quality based on one model let alone an individual car. No consumer line of machines will ever have a perfect track record and it sucks whenever this reality involves "you".Pretty disappointed with Ford’s quality
Dunno, dealer never said. Owners manual doesn’t have anything that I could find unless I looked in the wrong area, couldn’t find one online so I did 500-700 mls before really trying high speed and pushing it a bit.What's the suggested break in for this engine?
Jeez dude, my oil is still clean as heck, haven’t had to change it yet. Metallic grit? Yikes!The owner's manaul says that you should take it easy for the first 1000 miles which is very hard to do with the GT. I have run my up to 6000 rpms once and vary the motor speed under load with a warmed up engine. I did do a oil change at 220 miles and the catch pan had some metallic grit in the bottom which the filter did not catch. And the factory original oil filter was at least one inch shorter that the Motorcraft FL-500 replacement filter. Not sure why but it feels good to get fresh oil and filter in operation during the rest of the breakend cycle. Yes the oil at 220 miles was black.
