Engine Noise 2018 Gt

Hey hey, I’d like to jump in and say I’ve got the same issue with my 2018 gt as well. I’m at the high 1500 mile mark and have been hearing it for quite a while. It’s annoying as hell but it doesn’t seem to affect performance at all. Took it to the dealer 3 weeks ago and they kept it all day. Told me they got with Ford and they’ve had this issue reported from 3 other dealers and that it currently is not an issue. The paperwork reads “compares to like vehicles”. They registered my vin number with this issue withFord (whatever that means) and basically said that was that and gave me my car back. Told me my engine has the 5 yr/60k mile warranty and not to worry. Not exactly thrilled, been babying the car so it doesn’t develop a problem and here we are with engine noise. Guess I’ll start playing with all the go fast options now. Got her up to a tad over 100 mph and cruising at 90 mph for prolonged time to see if there’s any hiccups but none so far.

So the going consensus is direct injection pump and injectors? Forgive my lack of motor and accessory knowledge but since the noise moves in time with engine revolutions this theory still stands?

Anyway, you’re not alone and I’m sure more people may chime in. Figure we’ll get a recall in a year or so.