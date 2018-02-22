Engine Noise 2018 Gt

W

Wayne K

Member
Aug 21, 2009
60
2
8
My 2018 GT is not as quiet as my 2015 was. By that I mean when you are outside the car and it is idling you hear more of a tappet kind of noise coming from the engine. Almost like a noisy lifter. Anyone else with a new 2018 notice this too?
 
  • Like
Reactions: FoMoCo4lyf

  • Sponsors(?)


B

Boosted addictions

New Member
Apr 21, 2018
3
1
1
40
Pa
Wayne K said:
My 2018 GT is not as quiet as my 2015 was. By that I mean when you are outside the car and it is idling you hear more of a tappet kind of noise coming from the engine. Almost like a noisy lifter. Anyone else with a new 2018 notice this too?
Click to expand...
I have this noise as well it doesn’t sound normal at all car has 2800 miles on it. This is very concerning, I have a turbo kit in the mail and we all know what happen when it’s installed by by warranty. I’ll attach a video is this the same noise you guys have
 
I

I only know what I know

Member
Apr 17, 2018
88
5
8
Michigan
I loose sleep over problems like you're having. I don't know if this is the problem you're having but it sounds almost the same as the ticking\knocking noise that the 5.4's had because of the cam phasers. The problem was blamed on a couple of different issues. 1.) An improperly torqued phaser bolt. 2.) too thin of an oil viscosity 3.) Solenoid not working properly because it's gummed up or sticking because of a material failure with the solenoid.

The noise the motor made was described as, "it sounds like a diesel with a ticking, knocking or rattling noise on top of the diesel like noise." If this is your problem or not, I don't know but the noise is almost identical.

Edit: BTW, the problem typically didn't throw any codes.
 
B

Boosted addictions

New Member
Apr 21, 2018
3
1
1
40
Pa
I only know what I know said:
I loose sleep over problems like you're having. I don't know if this is the problem you're having but it sounds almost the same as the ticking\knocking noise that the 5.4's had because of the cam phasers. The problem was blamed on a couple of different issues. 1.) An improperly torqued phaser bolt. 2.) too thin of an oil viscosity 3.) Solenoid not working properly because it's gummed up or sticking because of a material failure with the solenoid.

The noise the motor made was described as, "it sounds like a diesel with a ticking, knocking or rattling noise on top of the diesel like noise." If this is your problem or not, I don't know but the noise is almost identical.

Edit: BTW, the problem typically didn't throw any codes.
Click to expand...
yeah no codes and these no loss of performance.... its a the dealer now they called me and said they have been going back and f with ford over the noise and ford told them to replace the intake because of a known problem with the runners inside making noise??? i really don't think that the problem but i just said replace it so thats where I'm at now fingers crossed
 
  • Like
Reactions: Chateau22
9

93paulho

New Member
May 2, 2018
2
0
1
26
Atlanta GA
Boosted addictions said:
I have this noise as well it doesn’t sound normal at all car has 2800 miles on it. This is very concerning, I have a turbo kit in the mail and we all know what happen when it’s installed by by warranty. I’ll attach a video is this the same noise you guys have
Click to expand...
Just purchased a 2018 Mustang GT 6sp picked it up Friday and knew it was not running correctly. As a former mechanic from Benz I’m very familiar with DI noises and sounds but this was a metallic ticking noise.

I listened to another mustang on the lot and it was quiet...

Dropped off the car Monday at 600 miles and have yet to hear back.

Another issue is a loud metallic rattle/flutter coming from engine around 2000-2500 rpm.

Pretty disappointed with Ford’s quality
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,083
10,308
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
93paulho said:
Just purchased a 2018 Mustang GT 6sp picked it up Friday and knew it was not running correctly. As a former mechanic from Benz I’m very familiar with DI noises and sounds but this was a metallic ticking noise.

I listened to another mustang on the lot and it was quiet...

Dropped off the car Monday at 600 miles and have yet to hear back.

Another issue is a loud metallic rattle/flutter coming from engine around 2000-2500 rpm.

Pretty disappointed with Ford’s quality
Click to expand...

Meh... You can have these kinds of issues with any production car. Mercedes is certainly no exception. I know guys that won't even allow them in their shop.
 
9

93paulho

New Member
May 2, 2018
2
0
1
26
Atlanta GA
Oh believe me yea Mercedes is worse which is why techs make good money on them since everything breaks even when new lol.

Only brand I never had an issue with from experience was Porsche & Lexus.
 
I

I only know what I know

Member
Apr 17, 2018
88
5
8
Michigan
93paulho said:
Pretty disappointed with Ford’s quality
Click to expand...
Who wouldn't be irritated if after buying a new car, the car develops problems. I've worked for Merc too being hired to help solve the never ending problems with the M class. Maybe you missed that one? That doesn't matter, I would never make blanket statements about Merc quality based on one model let alone an individual car. No consumer line of machines will ever have a perfect track record and it sucks whenever this reality involves "you".

Those of us that lived through "planned obsolescence," are grateful for todays quality from all the manufacturers.
 
L

LankySamurai

Member
May 4, 2018
5
2
13
38
Orlando
Hey hey, I’d like to jump in and say I’ve got the same issue with my 2018 gt as well. I’m at the high 1500 mile mark and have been hearing it for quite a while. It’s annoying as hell but it doesn’t seem to affect performance at all. Took it to the dealer 3 weeks ago and they kept it all day. Told me they got with Ford and they’ve had this issue reported from 3 other dealers and that it currently is not an issue. The paperwork reads “compares to like vehicles”. They registered my vin number with this issue withFord (whatever that means) and basically said that was that and gave me my car back. Told me my engine has the 5 yr/60k mile warranty and not to worry. Not exactly thrilled, been babying the car so it doesn’t develop a problem and here we are with engine noise. Guess I’ll start playing with all the go fast options now. Got her up to a tad over 100 mph and cruising at 90 mph for prolonged time to see if there’s any hiccups but none so far.
So the going consensus is direct injection pump and injectors? Forgive my lack of motor and accessory knowledge but since the noise moves in time with engine revolutions this theory still stands?
Anyway, you’re not alone and I’m sure more people may chime in. Figure we’ll get a recall in a year or so.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Chateau22
I

I only know what I know

Member
Apr 17, 2018
88
5
8
Michigan
That's surprising. I agree with your caution by getting some easy run time in on the engine before pushing it but nothing about breaking in a performance engine isn't what I'd expect.
 
R

rogerblose

Member
Jan 11, 2007
49
10
19
The owner's manaul says that you should take it easy for the first 1000 miles which is very hard to do with the GT. I have run my up to 6000 rpms once and vary the motor speed under load with a warmed up engine. I did do a oil change at 220 miles and the catch pan had some metallic grit in the bottom which the filter did not catch. And the factory original oil filter was at least one inch shorter that the Motorcraft FL-500 replacement filter. Not sure why but it feels good to get fresh oil and filter in operation during the rest of the breakend cycle. Yes the oil at 220 miles was black.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Nater_Potater and Chateau22
L

LankySamurai

Member
May 4, 2018
5
2
13
38
Orlando
rogerblose said:
The owner's manaul says that you should take it easy for the first 1000 miles which is very hard to do with the GT. I have run my up to 6000 rpms once and vary the motor speed under load with a warmed up engine. I did do a oil change at 220 miles and the catch pan had some metallic grit in the bottom which the filter did not catch. And the factory original oil filter was at least one inch shorter that the Motorcraft FL-500 replacement filter. Not sure why but it feels good to get fresh oil and filter in operation during the rest of the breakend cycle. Yes the oil at 220 miles was black.
Click to expand...
Jeez dude, my oil is still clean as heck, haven’t had to change it yet. Metallic grit? Yikes!
If I may ask what page in the manual is that? I saw all the stuff for track driving and The fluid changing intervals concerning the brake fluid/diff/motor oil but nothing for break in mileage. Even at the dealer on the test drive they told me to lay into it to see if I liked it. I was hittin around 5-6k but easy shifting cuz I didn’t really have the feel down on the new clutch/flywheel setup.
I was talking about this posting to a coworker who was a mech at Kia during lunch today (cuz I have yet to hear about this direct injection pump or whatever, again my own lack of knowledge) and they use a DIP that’s mechanical and that’ll run with the revs by design. He says find where it’s at in your bay and rest your finger on it as the engine runs at idle (while cold, duh) and have someone tap the gas to feel the rev change. So i guess I’ll have to look into that some more to put my mind at ease. Still runs like a bat outta hell tho, still a great design. If it’s just noisy like that I can soooo live with it.

Edit: ok so my dumb behind was just sitting in the car leafing thru the owners manual and the ac vent literally blew the index open to “breaking in”. I SWEAR TO THE HEAVENS I COULDNT FIND THIS WHEN I WAS LOOKING the first time.
Yes, I know...
you ever have one of those days/weeks/months?
Anyway..
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
K HELP! Nasty Grinding noise coming from center of the engine/ Mustang 06 v6 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 1
J 2014 humming noise from engine, changes pitch with turning of steering wheel 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
derek2079 Can anyone tell me what noise this is coming from my engine bay? VIDEO INSIDE 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
S New Engine, Flexplate, Torque Converter (flex plate noise). SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
S new engine ticking noise from passenger side cover Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Similar threads
HELP! Nasty Grinding noise coming from center of the engine/ Mustang 06 v6
2014 humming noise from engine, changes pitch with turning of steering wheel
Can anyone tell me what noise this is coming from my engine bay? VIDEO INSIDE
New Engine, Flexplate, Torque Converter (flex plate noise).
new engine ticking noise from passenger side cover
Top Bottom