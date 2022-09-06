Engine Engine noise diagnosis (with video)

Justin87

Justin87

Aug 7, 2017
Hello all,

I have a question about a fun new sound my fox started making today.

Background: 3 years ago a long time family friend sold me a DSS 306 long block and PA Performance C4 for a crazy low price. They were for one of his half dozen foxbody projects but he and his family moved out of state. They were brand new, never installed, still wrapped in plastic with all the paperwork and invoices.

Last spring, I installed the drivetrain into my 90GT and honestly, the thing has been running GREAT!

Once I got the timing and idle set correctly and installed my hammer shifter, I have just been driving the car and following the break-in process form DSS. Since the spring of last year I have put roughly 250 miles on the car. Babying it the whole time per the instructions.

Last week Wednesday (my day off) I drove about 45 miles in the fox running errands and what not. I parked it, put the battery tender on it, and hadn’t touched it till today.

Today I started the car and it immediately was making a pretty serious chattering / ticking sound. Could be a loose rocker, could be a sticky lifter, could be rod knock, I don’t really know. (See videos)


View: https://youtube.com/shorts/YS7Jt3iPhq8?feature=share



View: https://youtube.com/shorts/5Ys2tiskf90?feature=share


My questions are:

1. What does it sound like you ya’ll?
2. How do I confirm/test?
3. Any thoughts on why it would happen now vs right at first start up last spring?

I can provide more information if needed.

Any input is welcome. Thanks

-Justin
 

