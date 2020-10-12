Engine Number Stamp on 351 - 1972 Mustang Mach 1

Hey There

Looking at buying a matching numbers 1972 Mach 1 with 351 2v engine. The bloke who’s selling it has taken photos of the engine number, which was taken at the back of the intake manifold between the cylinder heads on the block.



Don’t know if the stamp is “legit” and need a keen eye from someone who has some past experience in viewing these numbers to give an opinion if possible whether this is an original 1972 stamp on the back of the engine block of a 351 Cleveland engine.



The black resin on the face of the numbers appears to be raised like it has been inserted and the numbers aren’t evenly laid out. The seller has be really decent in taking the photos for me which I’ve attached.

If anyone out there can help me on this it would be truly appreciated.

Much appreciated

Cheers

M7