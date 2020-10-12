Engine Number Stamp on 351 - 1972 Mustang Mach 1

1

1972Mach1

New Member
Oct 12, 2020
1
0
1
48
Australia
Hey There
Looking at buying a matching numbers 1972 Mach 1 with 351 2v engine. The bloke who’s selling it has taken photos of the engine number, which was taken at the back of the intake manifold between the cylinder heads on the block.

Don’t know if the stamp is “legit” and need a keen eye from someone who has some past experience in viewing these numbers to give an opinion if possible whether this is an original 1972 stamp on the back of the engine block of a 351 Cleveland engine.

The black resin on the face of the numbers appears to be raised like it has been inserted and the numbers aren’t evenly laid out. The seller has be really decent in taking the photos for me which I’ve attached.
If anyone out there can help me on this it would be truly appreciated.
Much appreciated
Cheers
M7
 

Attachments

  • 6748C3BE-C6D4-4EF5-9B54-BA13D16A7207.png
    6748C3BE-C6D4-4EF5-9B54-BA13D16A7207.png
    1.4 MB · Views: 3
  • 2E3FDA76-74D8-4CCE-98CB-CEB848F47572.png
    2E3FDA76-74D8-4CCE-98CB-CEB848F47572.png
    399.8 KB · Views: 3
  • 1F0E7B12-A376-42B1-ADFE-CC1633ECCF8C.png
    1F0E7B12-A376-42B1-ADFE-CC1633ECCF8C.png
    322 KB · Views: 2
  • DC4D3188-2C4A-4A4E-8513-5D337CBA8C8F.png
    DC4D3188-2C4A-4A4E-8513-5D337CBA8C8F.png
    405 KB · Views: 2
  • 4496D711-0E35-4040-885B-304F89812A30.png
    4496D711-0E35-4040-885B-304F89812A30.png
    362.4 KB · Views: 3

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
1972 Mach 1 wont go above 4k rpm
Replies
2
Views
687
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
coolmac
C
CarMichael Angelo
The Towering Inferno (the 1970 Mach 1 Version)
Replies
7
Views
838
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
smokin joe
smokin joe
Z
  • Locked
Expired 1970 Mustang Mach 1 M Code - 85% Restored - Best Offer
Replies
2
Views
2K
Classic Mustangs For Sale
madspeed
madspeed
C
  • Locked
1972 Mustang Convertible Mach 1 (clone)
Replies
0
Views
2K
Classic Mustangs For Sale
chas317
C
O
Engine number for 351 Cleveland
Replies
2
Views
3K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
ozypedro
O
Top Bottom