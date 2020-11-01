Engine Engine popping!

Greetings, I just installed a set of SVE heads, with 1.6 scorpion rockers, FRPP lifters, hardened pushrods, and a summit harmonic balancer, I already put a E303, Mallory dist., and a Edelbrock perf. Intake., I set timing @ 0* on the balancer on compression, aligned dist. @ 10* mark on block and rotor @ 12 o'clock! The summit balancer has 3 sets of marks, set the balancer @ 0*, 10*, 20* and no matter what I do engine is hard to start and when it does it has no power and pops like crazy!!!, please help!
 

Back to basics.
First I don't understand "rotor at 12 o'clock" . Rotor should point to #1 plug wire, piston at TDC, balancer at 0*, remove the spout, start the car and set your timing.
Check your firing order, should be HO firing order, same as 351 Windsor.
Make sure the rocker arms are adjusted correctly, you didn't say if they are pedistal mount or stud mount.
 
Sounds like valve adjustment is off... Go back and recheck all the rockers for 0 lash + 1/2 turn, easy way to make sure you get em all without worrying about doing it by during order is start with no 1 watch the rockers, when the intake is going down, adjust the exaust, then when the exaust starts going down do the intake.. then do no 2 keep going till you have them all done..
 
