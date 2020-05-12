Engine Pull Out

In the spring time I purchased a 91 LX 5.0 that had been sitting for a while but does run and drive. We plan to pull the engine to repair the leaking oil pan gasket in the coming months but I am thinking that while the engine is out this is a great time to make any repair or modifications to the engine. Below is a current list of what the engine has when I bought it.

Stock heads - from what I can tell

Ford Racing B303 cam

Edlebrock Performer 5.0 RPM II intake manifold

BBK 65mm throttle body and spacer

MAC shorty headers

stock injectors (I believe as beige in color)

Under drive pulley

So my question is, what is the best way to tell if I need to tear the whole motor apart or not? It leaks oil but does not seem to burn oil as we have not needed to add oil since last oil change a few months back and we don't have any oil residue at the exhaust. It does have a high end (4k rpm) miss/sputter which leads me to believe I need new injectors. Once I have the oil pan off I can get a visual of the crank and such but obviously would need to take a part the upper half to get to heads and pistons. Would like to get the horsepower up and with the cam/intake it may be possible. Probably need new heads to hit over 300+ horsepower at the wheels. Would like to hear thoughts / opinions / experience on the subject.