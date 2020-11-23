Engine Engine Pulling Using Intake Manifold Bolt-on Plate?

I need to pull the engine back out of my BII/V8 project. Initially I used the traditional chains/straps & engine hoist but had difficulty due to the height of the vehicle. I'm looking for a way to gain more lift/height to make the job easier.

Has anyone used one lift plates that bolt onto the EFI intake manifold? If so, was it reliable and did it work well for you.

Thanks for any feedback.

Mark
 

