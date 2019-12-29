Engine questions

So after looking at the engine in my 67 coupe. I think I’ve finally come to the conclusion it’s a 302/5.0L block from an 86 Mustang, the number on the block is GF296622.
It has the 289 intake manifold and cylinder heads fitted and I’m assuming the 289 camshaft as the firing order is 1-5-4-2-6-3-7–8.
I want to know
1. What are the small threaded holes and non threaded holes in the top of the block used for as there was nothing in them when I removed the intake manifold (pics 1,2,3)
2. Why is there such a large hole at the front of the block by the distributor (pics 4 and 5)
3. What cam, intake and carburettor combo would be a good setup for this car?

I know these are awkward questions but I’ve got no experience with carburettor cars. I’ve done a fair bit of research and landed on the 600cfm Holley double pumper and 600cfm holly street warrior carb. Thanks for the help :)!
 

