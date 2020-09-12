Engine rebuild

N

Napoleon911

New Member
Sep 12, 2020
1
0
1
36
Las Vegas, NV
New here, over the course of the whole COVID quarantine I did a rebuild on my ‘02 gt. I got it to start but realized that I needed to put an adjustable ball pivot stud in my trans because of the stage 3 clutch I put in it. Pulled the motor and trans again to fix this issue. In the mean time I replaced the old starter motor with a brand new one. Put everything back together and now the car won’t start. Sounds like it tries to crank but very briefly, then nothing. Could it be a bad starter motor? Ideas?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
G Engine Engine Rebuild SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 7
D Progress Thread 2003 mustang gt Rebuild 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
JimmyJamTheHamSlam Part Suggestions 1996 / 1998 4.6L DOHC Mashup Engine Rebuild SVT Tech Forum 1
Z building a 1966 mustang straight 6 200ci on a budget Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
dvelek 65 Mustang 289 Swap Engine or Rebuild Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
P Engine 88GT engine rebuild Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 25
03GThoopty Progress Thread 2003 Ford Mustang GT Build Log 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 101
D Engine rebuild or swap Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
Blucifer99 a few questions on setting basetiming after engine rebuild Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
N Need 5.0 engine rebuild advice for CA 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
K Best engine rebuild kit for 92 Ford Mustang 2.3L 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 10
Justin87 Engine 90 GT 5.0 engine pull / rebuild questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
J Engine Choice Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B '03 GT fresh rebuild, engine severely cutting out on hard acceleration 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 19
G Planning a mild engine rebuild, '65 A-code. Decent approach? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
D 94 GT engine rebuild help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
M SN95 Engine rebuild kit for a stock 95 GT? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
L Engine 89' Engine rebuild recommendations! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Killing Hours Engine 1989 GT Engine rebuild advice needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
W Engine 89- rebuilt motor and its a slug Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 26
B 01 Bullitt Engine Rebuild 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
C 2006 4.0 V6 Countershaft (aka. Jackshaft) 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
S 2011 Mustang Gt Engine Rebuild 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
HotRodBlack Update: Engine Rebuild And Installation Complete! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
P Engine Rebuild Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
T Engine Pull Out And Rebuild 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
7 Engine Rebuild Time? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
D 1993 Cobra Engine Rebuild Questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
HotRodBlack Engine 1991 Lx 5.0 Engine Rebuild Kit Inquiry Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Chris Lennon 96 Explorer Block Swap 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
Dougsters New Rebuild Engine Coolant Bubbling Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
Hunter Hill Engine Rebuild Shops Houston Tx 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
T Engine Recommended Shop For Engine Rebuild Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
T First Engine Rebuild, Part Reccomendations? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
Brian Berthold Sn95 5.0 Engine Rebuild 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 267
66 steve Need Help On 66 289 Engine Rebuild 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Nathaniel Donnelly Rebuild C4 Or Replace With C6 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
T Rebuild Or Get A Junkyard Engine? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
M Engine Rebuild 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
J 4.6 Knocking- Engine Swap Or Rebuild ? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
B.erazo712 Engine Rebuild? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 87
B.erazo712 Engine Rebuild. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
M Engine Rebuild Question. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
P 1968 Fastback 351w Engine Rebuild Questions 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
nick99gt1983 99 Engine Rebuild SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
J Book On 03 Mach 1 4.6l V8 Engine Rebuild 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Veight Engine Rebuild Wtf SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
D 1964.5 Stock 260 Engine Rebuild Question(s) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
5.0Torx Engine Critique Possible Engine Rebuild 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
B Engine Rebuild Complete Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom