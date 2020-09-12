Engine rebuild

New here, over the course of the whole COVID quarantine I did a rebuild on my ‘02 gt. I got it to start but realized that I needed to put an adjustable ball pivot stud in my trans because of the stage 3 clutch I put in it. Pulled the motor and trans again to fix this issue. In the mean time I replaced the old starter motor with a brand new one. Put everything back together and now the car won’t start. Sounds like it tries to crank but very briefly, then nothing. Could it be a bad starter motor? Ideas?