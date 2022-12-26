Engine Removed, Windows Down

I am currently in the process of having a 347 stroker built and the engine is completely removed. Unfortunately, the shop put both windows down when they yanked the engine out.
With that said, I should be able to pull the fuse for the fuel pump and starter, hook up the battery, and then put the windows back up without any issues right?
Your help is much appreciated!
