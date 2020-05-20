Engine replacement advice 4.6

Thanks for taking the time to read my post, and in advance for your help.

The situation: I purchased recently a 2000 GT with a seized motor (4.6, 5spd manual - 111k). Previous owner had an oil line plugged and didn't realize it. Sold it to me for next to nothing, so I figured I could use a cheap project. Since the engine is seized, I doubt I would be able to salvage the motor, at least for a considerably less cost than a replacement motor (I have confirmed that it is not something stupid like the A/C pump frozen).

Which brings me to the question at hand: what motor to get. I have already done a good deal of research on this and other forums, so please refrain from posting links to other threads, as 1.) I have already seen them and/or 2.) they contradict other threads that I have seen. Basically, I've seen a lot of confusing/contradictory/incomplete answers to this question.

The essence of my question - I would like to know:
1.) What motors from what vehicles (Grand Marquis, Vics, etc) will be
a.) bolt on
b.) bolt on with a few parts from the old motor
2.) If a given motor will "fit", will I have the same performance as a stock GT motor? I've heard a lot of conflicting opinions on this. Some will say they are the same, some say there are different cams in the mustang motors, different lifters, etc.

Now, on to details about my situation. I am not too constrained by budget, but since I am asking advice on replacing a 20 year old motor instead of buying a new car, obviously I'd prefer to spend less than more haha. The reason I an asking about alternative motors to put in is because I am finding GT motors are consistently twice as expensive as other 4.6s. And I've got plenty of amateur mechanic experience, just never with replacing a 4.6. Or any other mustang motor for that matter.

I'd really prefer first-hand experience. What have you done, what was your experience like, what were the results? Etc. Or at least a well-informed/expert knowledge of the 4.6 motor and its variants. No, I'm not going to go balls-to-the-wall and do a coyote swap lol. And probably won't put a blower on it. Probably not anyway. Maybe. But right now the idea is to get it on the road as close to stock as possible, so I can either sell it or enjoy it for what it is.
 

