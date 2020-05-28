Ok, Car had the factory engine in it with the factory fan and shroud with a 195 thermostat and ran extremely cool. I put a rebuilt short block with ported cast iron heads, E303 cam and new intake and lots of bolt ons. The car has a 4 core aluminum radiator which it has had and now has two 12" 1550cfm electric fans on a temperature actuated switch and I tested that they are working. I had a 180 thermostat installed and the car would drive fine and act normal for 15 minutes or so of driving but then the temp would start to creep up a little at a time. It will get to 200, then 210, 220 and seems to settle in around 230 at its hottest. I replaced the water pump this past weekend with a nice looking heavy duty one. It has the solid impeller on it and I also threw in a brand new 195 thermostat and flushed the cooling system at the same time. Put in fresh antifreeze and drove it today and it is acting exactly the same. Oh I also installed a nice manual gauge set so I can see the real temps. I am honestly at a loss on this. If it were the fans then why is it hot while driving at speed? I have a working overflow bottle and the cooling system was working great before I replaced the engine.