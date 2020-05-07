Engine Shuts Off - With and Without CEL

Picked up my 95 Cobra about 2 years ago, not starting. Pretty sure it had not been running in a few years before I bought it. Just got it running last week, but, it is dying with no CEL. What has been done: Long tube BBK, Prochamber H Pipe with no mufflers. Entire EGR system has been removed (yes I know doing so does nothing for performance) Have a EGR SIMULATOR chip installed in EGR plug. This is temporary as I will be getting it tuned, dont think it is doing anything anyway. Exhaust port is capped as well as vacuum lines.

What's happening: Idle is smooth, RPMs would hang when letting off of the throttle and when idling it would run for less then 5 minutes and shut down. It did not sputter, just shut down like it would when you turn the ignition off. No CEL. After this happened a few times, I kept it running by holding the throttle at about 2k. Then I got a CEL.

KOEO Codes: 122 TPS below min voltage....
552 Air Management Circuit 1 Failure
553 Air Management Circuit 1 Failure
558 EGR Valve Regulator Solenoid Circuit Failure
122
543 Fuel Pump Secondary Circuit Fault

I checked the voltage at the TPS and found it to be faulty. Replaced TPS. Erased Codes.

Engine continued to run smooth and die at idle, but, after about 10 minutes now. Throttle response was fixed. No CEL. Ran again at about 2k. 1 minute CEL. I shut it off and ran codes.

KOEO Codes:
552 Air Management Circuit 1 Failure
553 Air Management Circuit 1 Failure
558 EGR Valve Regulator Solenoid Circuit Failure
332 Insufficient EGR Flow Detected
543 Fuel Pump Secondary Circuit Fault
556 Fuel Pump Relay Primary Circuit Fault

Replaced fuel filter. Erase codes.

Engine continued to run smooth and die at idle after 2 minutes. No CEL. Ran codes.

KOEO Codes:
552 Air Management Circuit 1 Failure
553 Air Management Circuit 1 Failure
558 EGR Valve Regulator Solenoid Circuit Failure
543 Fuel Pump Secondary Circuit Fault

Erase Codes

Started again and ran at 2k RPM. CEL after 1 minute. Ran Codes.

KOEO Codes:
552 Air Management Circuit 1 Failure
553 Air Management Circuit 1 Failure
558 EGR Valve Regulator Solenoid Circuit Failure
332 Insufficient EGR Flow Detected

I know that 558 and 332 are obviously EGR related. 552 and 553, are these also EGR related or are they related to something else? IAC possibly? I didn't get 543 and 556 in the last 2 tests, but, it also didn't run for as long as it previously did. I'm doubting replacing the fuel filter fixed these codes. What is the next step to figuring out why it is dying?
 

