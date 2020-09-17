Engine Simulators

Hello all:



I'm curious if anyone knows of or can recommend a simple engine simulator app or download.



I've found a few online but they are too technical. I'm looking for something simple in which you can play around with choosing the block, heads, intake, etc and get a simple response regarding potential horsepower, torque, top speed etc...



I have:



Stock 302 block (with a mid-range comp cam)

Cast iron 289 heads (ported, polished, GM valves, guide plates, roller-tipped rockers, chrome alloy push-rods, cut 0.030 over).

Edelbrock aluminum Performer 289 intake

Edelbrock 600 cfm 4bbl carb

Mallory dual pt distributor

Gear Drive



The transmission is a C4 with a High Stall Convertor and a Shift Kit.



Headers and Flow masters.



If you know of anything please let me know.



Also, what are your thoughts on the above drivetrain?



Thanks