Engine Simulators

'46Ford
New Member
-
- Sep 17, 2020
-
- 3
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 51
Hello all:
I'm curious if anyone knows of or can recommend a simple engine simulator app or download.
I've found a few online but they are too technical. I'm looking for something simple in which you can play around with choosing the block, heads, intake, etc and get a simple response regarding potential horsepower, torque, top speed etc...
I have:
Stock 302 block (with a mid-range comp cam)
Cast iron 289 heads (ported, polished, GM valves, guide plates, roller-tipped rockers, chrome alloy push-rods, cut 0.030 over).
Edelbrock aluminum Performer 289 intake
Edelbrock 600 cfm 4bbl carb
Mallory dual pt distributor
Gear Drive
The transmission is a C4 with a High Stall Convertor and a Shift Kit.
Headers and Flow masters.
If you know of anything please let me know.
Also, what are your thoughts on the above drivetrain?
Thanks
I'm curious if anyone knows of or can recommend a simple engine simulator app or download.
I've found a few online but they are too technical. I'm looking for something simple in which you can play around with choosing the block, heads, intake, etc and get a simple response regarding potential horsepower, torque, top speed etc...
I have:
Stock 302 block (with a mid-range comp cam)
Cast iron 289 heads (ported, polished, GM valves, guide plates, roller-tipped rockers, chrome alloy push-rods, cut 0.030 over).
Edelbrock aluminum Performer 289 intake
Edelbrock 600 cfm 4bbl carb
Mallory dual pt distributor
Gear Drive
The transmission is a C4 with a High Stall Convertor and a Shift Kit.
Headers and Flow masters.
If you know of anything please let me know.
Also, what are your thoughts on the above drivetrain?
Thanks