Engine Simulators

4

'46Ford

New Member
Sep 17, 2020
3
0
0
51
California
Hello all:

I'm curious if anyone knows of or can recommend a simple engine simulator app or download.

I've found a few online but they are too technical. I'm looking for something simple in which you can play around with choosing the block, heads, intake, etc and get a simple response regarding potential horsepower, torque, top speed etc...

I have:

Stock 302 block (with a mid-range comp cam)
Cast iron 289 heads (ported, polished, GM valves, guide plates, roller-tipped rockers, chrome alloy push-rods, cut 0.030 over).
Edelbrock aluminum Performer 289 intake
Edelbrock 600 cfm 4bbl carb
Mallory dual pt distributor
Gear Drive

The transmission is a C4 with a High Stall Convertor and a Shift Kit.

Headers and Flow masters.

If you know of anything please let me know.

Also, what are your thoughts on the above drivetrain?

Thanks
 

Similar threads
