Engine sound... Pinging?

I

Inneh

New Member
Aug 4, 2020
4
0
1
38
Seattle, WA
What does it sound like in these cars? My sound happens under heavy load, sometimes it can be heard just wot for freeway entrance, but I notice it more easily when maintaining speed on an uphill. Probably more noticeable due to engine roaring or not.

So, this is very specific - it sounds like a plastic bb inside a glass jar, muffled by hand or cloth, shaken very quickly. Super faint, tink ta tinktinktink ta tink. I tried recording it but it is faint enough that the wind noise and normal engine noise drowns it out. I can hear it better with the window down, but mostly only if there's trees or whatnot to reflect off of.

Is that what this is? I need to try a higher octane (was waiting to get an empty tank), but also I'm wondering about the coil pack or a vac leak. Vac leak suspicion because the idle hangs high all the time until it's at 100% op temp.

Thanks
 

