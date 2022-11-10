Engine starts, but will not run

I have a 73 Mustang with 351C. Drove the car home, ran fine started going into the garage it quit and will not start. It fires, quits and I heard a noise under the car. New starter, solenoid, leads and put in a new ignition switch. Still the same thing ! Took my HEI distributer out and put a standard points, coil setup in , same thing. What bothers me is the noise under neath ? I did check to voltage to the coil from the ignition switch 7.5 volts. Sounds like a hung starter, looked at the flywheel teeth, looked good. Engine is fairly new long block,less than 10,000 miles. Thinking maybe it jumped time, but it should have a new timing chain. Any help appreciated.
 

