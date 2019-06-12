Engine swap foxbody

I'm fairly new to the site but found you through a search of ls swaps. I have a '88 GT vert that is 100% original except for lowering springs and some exhaust tips. It has 105,000 km on it being from Canada. I purchased it about a month ago and I'm just enjoying driving it for this summer but have big plans down the road. I want to do some sort of swap and started on the 3561W route. Then some buddies told me to ls swap because various reasons. I did some research and a ton of people agree. I have access to the talents of my cousin and his body shop so I only want to do this once. Now I am not saying money is no object but I want to do this right the first time.
My questions are on engine choice and trans. In the end I want approx. 500+ rwhp. That's on engine and whatever it takes power adder except NOS. Don't want to go that route. I look online and for a crate engine that around 450hp is $6000 US (8000 CDN). I can get a brand new coyote for 9k Cdn So now the questions ! LOL

These questions are ALL Before power adder.... And I know there are many, many other items involved. Basically a whole new car.

If I buy a $1000 LS1 can I put 4-5k into into it and get 500hp crank? then add power adder later?
Does it have to be LS1? what about LS2, LS3 etc? prices go up but basically same install?
Should I look for a vette motor? could I install it and then basically bolt on power adder later without having to screw with internal engine parts.
Should I get cheap LS1 then change h/c/i etc and whatever? this better than vette engine route?
Am I stuck with crate engine route?
Do i get cheap 6.0L truck engine? 5.3L ?
Do I still go 351W route? would 4-5k get me 500hp crank?

Then trans....
Does my T5 match at all to any of the above engines other than 351W without some sort of aftermarket piece of fabrication?
Can I just keep the T5 and install a Mcleod or something? and change gearing.
Do I just find and engine / trans combo to purchase like from vette or something?
Do I just install a totally diff trans?


that's a lot I know and I do have a Mustang Shop in town and I will sit down and detail a whole itinerary and what I want and how to get there. But It is crazy the information on this site. Any knowledge from you would be awesome.


Thanks.
 

I don't know all that much about the differences between the LS engines, but we bought a built aluminum LS from someone for about $2,500 that made at least 500 crank. If you were to LS swap, buy someone's used built motor after seeing compression tests, footage of it running in a car, etc. Adding a power adder later on wouldn't be the best idea as turbos and superchargers work best on lower compression motors. A 500 horsepower N/A smallblock would have fairly high compression. 500 N/A in a foxbody will be more than enough power. Really isn't any better value than the LS swap. That said, I'll still stick with my 302, but it's all up to you!
 
Yeah that’s a good point. My initial plan was to just build the 302 and throw on that Kenne Bell 2.1 but I am hearing it’s pretty tough to get one of those and they don’t make them anymore. Especially by the time I need one. They built a 466RWHP fox body on American muscle. With that Vortech supercharger. Is that reliable though? Every time I step on it, do I have to worry about it blowing up? I would take 466RWHP all day long if it was safe.
Thanks for the info.
 
With only 105,000 km (65,000 miles) on the car and still 100% original, don't do it. It is a survivor and keep it that way. If you feel the need for speed find a decent car with 200k km and have at it.

Just my 2 cents
 
