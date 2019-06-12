Engine swap foxbody

I'm fairly new to the site but found you through a search of ls swaps. I have a '88 GT vert that is 100% original except for lowering springs and some exhaust tips. It has 105,000 km on it being from Canada. I purchased it about a month ago and I'm just enjoying driving it for this summer but have big plans down the road. I want to do some sort of swap and started on the 3561W route. Then some buddies told me to ls swap because various reasons. I did some research and a ton of people agree. I have access to the talents of my cousin and his body shop so I only want to do this once. Now I am not saying money is no object but I want to do this right the first time.

My questions are on engine choice and trans. In the end I want approx. 500+ rwhp. That's on engine and whatever it takes power adder except NOS. Don't want to go that route. I look online and for a crate engine that around 450hp is $6000 US (8000 CDN). I can get a brand new coyote for 9k Cdn So now the questions ! LOL



These questions are ALL Before power adder.... And I know there are many, many other items involved. Basically a whole new car.



If I buy a $1000 LS1 can I put 4-5k into into it and get 500hp crank? then add power adder later?

Does it have to be LS1? what about LS2, LS3 etc? prices go up but basically same install?

Should I look for a vette motor? could I install it and then basically bolt on power adder later without having to screw with internal engine parts.

Should I get cheap LS1 then change h/c/i etc and whatever? this better than vette engine route?

Am I stuck with crate engine route?

Do i get cheap 6.0L truck engine? 5.3L ?

Do I still go 351W route? would 4-5k get me 500hp crank?



Then trans....

Does my T5 match at all to any of the above engines other than 351W without some sort of aftermarket piece of fabrication?

Can I just keep the T5 and install a Mcleod or something? and change gearing.

Do I just find and engine / trans combo to purchase like from vette or something?

Do I just install a totally diff trans?





that's a lot I know and I do have a Mustang Shop in town and I will sit down and detail a whole itinerary and what I want and how to get there. But It is crazy the information on this site. Any knowledge from you would be awesome.





Thanks.