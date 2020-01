I recently got a thunder bird. It has the w for the 8th digit on Vin. I know it as a 2v 281 Romeo non pi motor. What pi heads go with this motor. A gentleman right down the road has a 07 police interceptor motor. Now, 1 how interchangeable are the heads on the 4.6 modular engines. 2 I want right compression to fit it with a super charger. 3 should I just swap the engines completely he will give the whole car for 500.