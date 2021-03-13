engine swap help

d3nv3rs

New Member
Mar 13, 2021
peterborough
Unfortunately i just pulled my car out from hibernation and its about day 7 and ive started hearing potential timing chain issues, ive had 3 mechanics look at it but no one is 100% sure if thats the case, I currently have a 05 s197 v6 with a manual trans as well as a more beatup s197 that ive been driving through the winter with an automatic trans. just to be safe Im looking at swapping the motor from the auto into the manual car and was wondering if i am going to have and issues with the trans. I was recently talking to someone and they said on some cars there is a slight difference between the auto and manual engine, and i just wanted to double check if this was the case before i get started. Any help would be appreciated!!
 

