Engine swap? Or engine upgrade?

Sep 20, 2020
So me and my father own a 1967 Ford Mustang base coupe with the 200ci inline-6. We want to be able to swap out the engine for a nice V8, but all the extra parts we will need to replace will probably start adding up to more than what the actual car itself is worth. We've also considered keeping the 6-cylinder engine and putting on some upgrades, such as a double barrel carb, new exhaust system, turbo/pro-charger/supercharger, etc. However, we're stumped on what we should do. We could either wait a few years and save up for that V8 engine swap, or start putting money into the stock engine. We honestly don't know what we should do and everything is super confusing. This is the first classic car we have owned and just searching things up on google isn't helping. We've tried looking into rebuilding the original 3-speed auto to handle more power, but we don't know if that'll cost more or less than a brand new transmission (assuming we hire an expert since we're not professionals). We've also looked into finding a donor car, but living in Massachusetts doesn't seem to be giving us many options. We also want to know what other engines can fit inside the car instead of just settling with a period-correct 289 or 302. Maybe a newer 3 valve V8 or a foxbody engine. We don't know what to do. We know what we want, just not what to do to get what we want. I hope we can get some help here.
 

