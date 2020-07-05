Engine Troubles

I removed my 5.0 HO (circa 1989) recently to replace a couple of gaskets and fix some exhaust leaks. While it was out, I decided to check the condition of the bores so off came the heads and out came the pistons. It could probably do with a bore to 0.030” over but that will have to wait for now.

In the interests of full disclosure, the engine is in a Cobra and has Trickflow heads and cam and a MassFlo (now Pro-M) EFI setup.

Anyway, after buttoning it all back up, it is now a complete mess. It is hard to start but more importantly it runs horribly. Feels like it is running on three cylinders - coughing and spluttering and such.

Sounds very much like me to a timing issue so I checked everything in that regard.

Plugs are connected in the right order and TDC has been confirmed - with a piston stop and also with a dial indicator. I checked to be sure the dizzy isn’t 180* out. I even tried spinning it in frustration, which was of no help.

What in the world have I done to this thing?

I am sure it will be something simple that I have missed.

Any thoughts muchly appreciated.
 

