I have 2 390s and 2 78s. Both 390s are 2v ones a 67 the other 68 and need rebuilds both are out of gaxlie 500s. However I seen a school bus at the jyard late 60s early 70s with what I presume is a 385 series, I see alot of 302,351 and 347 builds so I just wanna stand out and be different I've even seen a few 460s in these cars but rather then ls swapping It I feel like a 390 would be the way to go, I dont plan on drag racing the car or anything like that just a mild rebuild to take to shows or on a night out. I'm starting back at collage this month and if covid simmers down we will be back in class rooms too so I'd be looking forward on starting my engine building 101 class I signed up for!