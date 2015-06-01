Welcome to my laboratory from this point forward is the m90 portion of the experiment. To jump ahead to my M112 install use this link.EnjoyHi all I have been away for a while working on family stuff. Well I am now bringing an old build idea back from the dead, M90 5.0.... I have already mounted the charger and am working on the inlet and outlet adapters. This will be side mounted on the driver side, battery relocated and coil/solenoid as well. My plan calls for a large fmi. Right now my biggest issue is the maf sensor. The car is setup for a 90mm lmaf.. I'm not sure whether to draw thru blow thru or just megasquirt the car and do away with it.... keep in mind my budget for this build is 1k. The charger was 250. Fmi kit was 200. So I have 550 to play with.Comments concerns ideas. Thanks.