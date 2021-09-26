Error Codes 512, 10, 121

I have a 1994 SN95 5.0L and I had some problems with the car. After bridging the EEC Test i found some codes and eventually got an obd1 ford scanner. The codes consists of 512, 10, and 121. The known issue I've had is throttle position sensor related. I replaced the TPS and i thought i had gotten an aftermarket part with different voltage readings so i bought another.

this third TPS hasn't fixed my issue and the car is idling at higher then 1250rpm. The car has a 70MM BBK Throttle Body and an Edlebrock elbow adapter for explorer heads. I'm not sure what to do at the moment as the code 121 mentioned bad tps voltage or possible MAF sensor. I'm not sure where to start and I was wondering if anyone could give me any pointers in the right direction.