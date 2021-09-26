Error Codes 512, 10, 121

P

paulguy122

New Member
Sep 26, 2021
1
0
0
21
Austin, Texas
I have a 1994 SN95 5.0L and I had some problems with the car. After bridging the EEC Test i found some codes and eventually got an obd1 ford scanner. The codes consists of 512, 10, and 121. The known issue I've had is throttle position sensor related. I replaced the TPS and i thought i had gotten an aftermarket part with different voltage readings so i bought another.
this third TPS hasn't fixed my issue and the car is idling at higher then 1250rpm. The car has a 70MM BBK Throttle Body and an Edlebrock elbow adapter for explorer heads. I'm not sure what to do at the moment as the code 121 mentioned bad tps voltage or possible MAF sensor. I'm not sure where to start and I was wondering if anyone could give me any pointers in the right direction.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

02 281 GT
Idle and power issues on my '95 Cobra (codes inside)
Replies
8
Views
473
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
02 281 GT
02 281 GT
rock4451
Electrical Calling all wiring guys - absolute head scratcher
Replies
24
Views
652
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rock4451
rock4451
L
Engine IDLE / TPS
Replies
13
Views
937
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
foxbodybill89
foxbodybill89
sav22rem22
Electrical .1 volts on pin 46
Replies
17
Views
508
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
G
Tps/Throttle body question.
Replies
3
Views
588
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
96pushrod
96pushrod
Top Bottom