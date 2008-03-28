Esslingers Dyno Chart

Got a 80s 2.3L Mustang recently (My 80s Daytona and Tercel is in being upgraded plus it was only $500 in great shape) heres some quick thoughts on it.Heres a link to the Esslinger dyno chart thats posted on the circletrack website.Esslinger Engineering made almost 230 HP out of that engine N/A. Fuel injected mind you as well. The engine costs $7000.Has anyone put their N/A 2.3 street car on the dyno to show results after upgrades? I'm guessing that a lot of 80s 2.3 Mustangs here including mine arent even meeting the standard 88HP because of age : ( I'd be interested to see if anyone got these cars to into the 150 HP range, or even a car that could keep up with some of the 90s Civics/Celicas or Neons. Even if the Mustang is not compact car!The top of the line V-Tec engine '92-'02 is rated at 160HP /w111 ft-lb @ 7000rpmThe top of the line Pinto/Lima 2.3L (dual spark) is rated at 105HP /w135 ft-lb @ (rpms?)The regular Lima 2.3L is rated at 88HP /w132 ft-lb-The engine is nice and close to the center instead of being pushed up front which is nice so I give it congrats for that.-No DOHC (thats the 80s for ya) A nice cam will probably work though.-It has plenty of room to work in, unlike my Daytona-With all the space in the engine bay I'd imagine intake would be nice and cool, but looking at other's posts its a moo point.-The car seems heavy all the way around, does anyone know the weight of these vehicles. MSN Autos has them checked in at around 2819 LBS!!! Not bad for 80s but still pretty damn heavy. Civics weigh in 300 lbs lighter.-The 1.9L Escort GT engine is nice. But the Escort car is still 300 lbs heavier than the '89 Civic Hatch of the same year.I'm still a car newbie in terms of engine performance, but after doing a lot of research and it just doesnt seem like this car can keep up with modern 4 Cylinders easily without quite a bit of time and effort and $$$. This Mustang seems to only be meant for a Turbo or the Big American V8 or both : )I'm going to visit a local tuner shop nearby and see what can be done. I think that we can make a nice cruising car but nothing more N/A. Peace!