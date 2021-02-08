Fuel EV6 Injector pintle caps

So yesterday I finally bought an explorer intake that already had the IAT boss tapped and threaded. After talking to the guy he also offered me free EV6 19 Ib injectors to go with it and one is missing it’s pintle cap that holds the lower O-ring on. Does anyone know where I can get a new set of pintle caps for these? I do have a picture for reference. I’m not too educated when it comes to injectors and I don’t want to accidentally buy the wrong pintle caps
EC28597A-9906-434D-8880-DC5877FA5119.jpeg

As you can see the right injector is missing it’s pintle cap
 

