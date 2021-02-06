Hi all I just ran into a problem, after driving for a while I stopped and started getting this strong raw fuel smell. went home and same strong smell I opened the hood and started checking things around finding no fuel leaks or anything like that. I then focused on the charcoal canister and noticed fumes coming around it and I thought well the venting solenoid valve got stuck closed. so I inspected it and it was opening but just a little bit so I decided to replace it. I used another valve used but plenty of flow when energized. took mi ride for a spin and the same thing happened. I recorded the fuel fumes coming out from the charcoal canister but couldn't attach the file. I checked the wiring harness and there is 12 Volt power on the red wire but the ground wire which is the one the ECU controls never showed up, and that's why the valve never opens to let the fumes going to the intake manifold and they escape thru the upper breathing holes on top of the canister, and even the fuel pump sounds louder when opening the switch I guess because the fuel tank is under certain pressure as the purge solenoid valve won't open to release that pressure into the intake manifold (My theory anyways) checked the wire at the connector next to the ECT sensor and ZERO ground. so what to do? The purge valve is good and I got 12 volts to it but no ground.... I believe that ground comes from pin 31 at the ECU. I haven't checked ground at the pin but assuming I got NO ground signal out of pin No 31 what to do next?

Should I see ground signal as I open the switch? At cruising speeds? Or when should the ground show up???



Thank you all for the help