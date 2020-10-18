Even the all metal Typhoon Intake manifold will crack on you

New to the Forum. Thanks for having me2000 gt built somewhere in between a drag car and a track car. Procharger pushing 430 at the wheels right now with 9 psi. (conservative tune for street).Had a temp flare today so I pop the hood and what do you know.... the damn crossover section of the all aluminum typhoon intake manifold cracked at the base of the alternator bracket tower. Pretty sure the cracks on BOTH are due to the force of the pulley pulling downward therefore torquing the mounting points. I will be fabricating a K bar hybrid upper sway bar shock tower brace that also reinforces the alternator bracket to relieve pressure. In the mean time.... Attempting to JB Weld the cracks because I dont want to swap it out without at least trying the cheap option first.