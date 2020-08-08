Ever replace leaf springs ?

4

472viper

Member
Oct 17, 2019
45
4
18
66
Sioux Falls SD
I'm on craigslist the other night and a guy is selling a pair of CJPony leaf springs, '65 mustang. List price $218, I get em for $100. I'm thinking of have a shop swap them out. I'm 66 years old and my ability to crawl around on the garage floor is limited. I've been soaking the bolts in kroil knowing they are badly rusted. But those forward bolts are not going to budge. I'm sure they will have to be cut out of there. How big a job is that ? I don't want to open a can of worm I don't need to. I do have new u-bolts
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Anyone ever replace their own rear glass in a Foxbody Gt? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
fivespeedsteed anyone ever replaced sunroof weatherstripping on the sunroof, not sunroof to body 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
32ValveRom Vert owners. Any of y'all ever had your vert top replaced? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Mustang5L5 Has anyone ever replaced all the brake lines?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
aaros anyone ever replace the floor pans? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
jerry S anyone ever replace the firewall on a 1969? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
1slow95 Anybody ever had to replace a title? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Modular2v anyone ever replaced a trans on a dodge caravan? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 27
1987stangman Anyone ever replaced the rear side windows black weather moulding Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
G Has anyone ever replaced a whindshield themselves? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
8 Anyone ever replace a backing plate on rear drums? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
R anyone ever replace inner pinion bearing races in housing Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
KenneBell Anyone ever replace their rubber e-brake trim with a leather boot? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
C Anyone ever replaced a fog light on a 03 Cobra? SVT Tech Forum 2
Back2Mustangs Anyone ever replace AC Compressor clutch or bearings? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
xoxbxfx Anyone ever replace a roof??? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
5 Anyone ever replaced roof on Stang? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
MystiChrome Coupe Anyone ever replace thier hood blanket for a '03/'04 Cobra? SVT Tech Forum 2
slvr302 Anyone ever replace instrument cluster bulbs (194) with LED style?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
P Fox Has anyone ever used sn95 emission valve solenoids in a foxbody. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
H Anyone ever heard of putting an entire SVO front doghouse on a 93 convertible? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 56
revhead347 Has anyone ever sent in an instrument cluster for repair? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
F Swapping engines...Anybody ever swapped ABS into a Non ABS New Edge? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
C New guy...reviving this little guy.built it about 10 yrs ago,had to put it away after just a couple Hundred miles,sitting ever since Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 26
DAJ352 The best Mustang picture thread ever! Car+Motor pics with combo details. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 57
silverlx50 CJ Pony Parts and TMI - Worst Experience Ever! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 66
1hot87gt Is the rain ever gonna stop 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 48
FastDriver Ever seen a mid-engine fox? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
B North East First Ever MUSTANG INVASION, Wildwood, NJ, June8/9, 2019 Regional Forums and Event Information 2
James V Fox What is the hardest part you ever had to track down? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 68
Gear grabber Anyone ever heard of 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
a_bartle Inner Door Panels, were there ever cloth inserts? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
billison Ever get yelled at for doing things the right way? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
T The ever so common bucking issue! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
geoklass Exhaust What ever happend to Tri-Y-Headers? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
B Picking up my first Mustang ever tomorrow, coming from Porsche 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
Black1987 Fox You ever have that nightmare....[See more] 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
9 Steepest gear ratio ever ran? (i run 4.56) Anyone try 4.88? 5.71? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
M Electrical Ever get a code 3???? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Vic1978 Drivetrain 1978 Cobra Anyone Ever Install Performance Automatic Valve Body? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
A Anybody ever use Motive Gears? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
B Anyone ever have success on getting mouse pee smell out of a car that's been sitting? The Welcome Wagon 6
eighty5fox Anybody Ever Cut A Fuel Pump Access Panel? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 25
FastDriver Wheel/tire Fitment Tool? Ever Used This? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Edbert Have You Ever Taken The Car Apart And Cannot Find Something You Removed? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 10
9 Brakes Anyone Ever Manually Change Their Brake Bias Before?(front Bias To Rear) SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
mikestang63 Best Fox Body Cl For Sale Ad Ever 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
deathb4dismount Best Thing I Ever Put In The Mustang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 55
D Probably The Last Used Mustang I Will Ever Buy. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
eighty5fox Anyone Here Ever Do A Coyote Swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
Similar threads
Top Bottom