Ever replace leaf springs ?

I'm on craigslist the other night and a guy is selling a pair of CJPony leaf springs, '65 mustang. List price $218, I get em for $100. I'm thinking of have a shop swap them out. I'm 66 years old and my ability to crawl around on the garage floor is limited. I've been soaking the bolts in kroil knowing they are badly rusted. But those forward bolts are not going to budge. I'm sure they will have to be cut out of there. How big a job is that ? I don't want to open a can of worm I don't need to. I do have new u-bolts