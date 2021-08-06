Everything old is new again...

Tacoma, WA
I've been away from StangNet for about 6 years, but I'm back. Looks like a few of the names I knew are still here, including @Noobz347 and Mad Mike, although I'm guessing that's him using the @CarMichael Angelo handle--is he trying to stuff a Ferrari engine in a Fairmont now?

I moved from FL to Tacoma WA since I last posted, and been busy with other life stuff. I sold the Shelby:(. But I'm back on my 67 project, and back to playing on the forums. My last post here was a question about tuning. Guess what? I'm back to learn more about tuning. The 67 is almost complete after a LONG pause. WP_20161012_17_34_16_Rich (2).jpg

I just read all 67 pages of Steve's MegaSquirt/tunerstudio Help Thread which wasn't around back then. I think I'm gonna like @a91what .

Just thought I'd be social. Hey to Stangnet.
 

