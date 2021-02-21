Exhaust and gears on an AOD

Hey guys - I’m new to the board. I see there are lots of discussions regarding exhausts and gear selections which were very helpful. Many of the discussions are in regards to highly modified stangs so I am curious to see what you guys would say about my below intentions with a stock stang.

So I picked up a 1991 LX AOD in Dec. it’s 100% stock with 2:73 gears. The car has 111,000 miles on the clock and seems to run fine. Just no power and missing that great old school 5.0 rumble.

I'm excited to get the gears and exhaust done very soon. I have an O/R H-Pipe lined up with a cat-back Flowmaster super 44 system and a set of 4:10s to swap out the 2:73s. Remember, it’s an AOD and the car is not a DD. My intentions are to take it out maybe a few times a month to local parking lot “shows” for enjoyment. No racing, just looking for a great sounding loud but not obnoxious rumble and some quick acceleration off the line if I’m in the mood to feel a little power here and there. Lol

My set-up can be changed so before I do so I’d be curious to hear some comments, opinions, critic, advice, etc from anyone with an AOD and a comparable set-up.

stay safe everyone and thanks in advance for any discussion.