Can't say I've noticed any performance change, don't think you would for it wouldn't be enough to notice if there was.



I keep the baffles out because it sounds awsome. I have the full cat back Bassanis and I took the baffels out make a night and day difference. Without my baffles is much more louder and more drone in the drone zone.

Thanks for the reply, but I'm stumped. I did a comparison again with and without the baffles and it really is much quieter without them installed. I even borrowed a friends' noise-level meter (cheap one from Radio Shack) and it was around 75 dB SPL with them installed at idel and 12" from the pipes, and 72 dB without them. Could they actually be frequency specific resonators as opposed to baffles (i.e., dampers)? I don't doubt your results, but this is wierd! I too found no performance difference, but have read that the on-board computer may not re-set until 600-800 miles and I have only about 400 miles on mine.