Exhaust Manifold bolts

I have a 1977 Mustang II Ghia. I’ve refurbished the original exhaust manifolds that came with the car, but they were off the car when I purchased it and I can’t find the bolts. I’ve searched online and can’t seem to find any info on a bolt kit to fit this. Anyone have info on where I can find these? I believe the bolts holes are 3/8, but the manifold holes are much bigger. It looks like they may need a sleeve of some sort for the bolts to fit.
 

