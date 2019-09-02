Hi,
I thought I'd ask the experts in the hopes that someone has tackled this problem in the past.
I've got a 1969 302 with rectangular exhaust ports in the Cobra II. On the fishing road trip I hoped to shake out any issues and I noticed what can only be a leak in one or both of the exhaust headers. They are Blackjack long tubes with round holes at the flange. I was using Mr. Gasket #264G gaskets which were the same as the ones that came with the headers. The bolts are as tight as I can get them with out rounding off the hex. I'm going to buy new Header bolts also.
I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one with a similar set-up.
What gasket did you use?
What brand and type of header bolts did you use?
Thanks.
Enzio
