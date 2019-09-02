I checked out my 87 a little while ago. As near as I can tell there is 3 holes like on the Trick Flows that I shared. It's pretty hard to tell with the engine in the car with all of the accessories still mounted though.



As for your valve springs wobbling, do they still have pressure on the valves, or are they a tad loose as well? You should be able to purchase shims to ensure your valves are preloaded as they should be. That's assuming your springs are still in good shape. There are a couple things that could be in play with this. First, I think you said your engine is a 69 302? It's possible that your heads don't have hardened seats which, over time, can affect your spring pressures. Then there's the age and fatigue of the springs. That could be as easy as ordering a new set of valve springs, which may not be a horrible idea if your engine is still running the original springs. Then you could set the spring preload to manufacturer's specifications and be good for many miles.