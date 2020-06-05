Exhaust Question

Hello everyone,
I have a 2005 4.0 everything bone stock. I was wandering what would have to be done to make this exhaust system work? I was planning on cutting the Y pipe after the cats. I know there is 1/4 difference in pipe diameter. As said before, I still have the stock exhaust manifolds. Someone maybe tell me if this is not worth it any hopefully why not. I just need a little guidance here. Thanks
https://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-...0001&campid=5335821607&icep_item=233418673360
 

If I'm seeing what you're seeing it's for a Shelby........Can not tell you what the ID of the Shelby GT500 exhaust pipe out from the cat backs maybe.

I assume it might be larger then the bone stock set up, check that. Sure that question will be answered, some smart folks around.

Stainless Steel Catback Exhaust 3.5" Dual Muffler Tip For 2005-2010 Shelby GT500

That said some 2 examples of stepped unions made to accommodate pipe ID differences

Screen Shot 2020-06-05 at 12.59.59 PM.png
 
