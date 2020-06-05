Exhaust Question

Hello everyone,I have a 2005 4.0 everything bone stock. I was wandering what would have to be done to make this exhaust system work? I was planning on cutting the Y pipe after the cats. I know there is 1/4 difference in pipe diameter. As said before, I still have the stock exhaust manifolds. Someone maybe tell me if this is not worth it any hopefully why not. I just need a little guidance here. Thanks