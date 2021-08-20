Exhaust Recommendations 5.0 GT

B

Bdoe512

New Member
Feb 3, 2021
3
0
1
26
Austin Tx
I currently have a 2011 Mustang GT with GT500 AB and resonator delete.

The sound is great, but sometimes it seems more quiet than i'd like, plus some days it also sounds very fast running (like a ricer)it kind of just sounds like a lot of air being pushed out.
I want that deep throaty 5.0 sound and it doesn't seem to happen with my setup.

I heard a 5.0 at the gas station the other day that just blew my mind, i wish i would of asked what he had, but anywho...

Any recommendations for a deeper throatier exhaust?

*Current Specs*
GT500 Axleback
Resonator Delete
Factory H-pipe
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Exhaust Electric Cutout exhaust mounting location??
Replies
2
Views
223
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
Bdoe512
B
J
Finally bought a 5.0
Replies
2
Views
207
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ryuk
Ryuk
sav22rem22
Progress Thread New Full Exhaust Installed!! (With sound clip)
Replies
3
Views
265
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
91AOD5.0LX
91AOD5.0LX
O
Fox Leave it original?
Replies
59
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
DudeStang
DudeStang
S
Cold start bucking - 94 5.0 GT
Replies
12
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
snrusnak
S
Top Bottom