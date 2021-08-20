Exhaust Recommendations 5.0 GT

I currently have a 2011 Mustang GT with GT500 AB and resonator delete.



The sound is great, but sometimes it seems more quiet than i'd like, plus some days it also sounds very fast running (like a ricer)it kind of just sounds like a lot of air being pushed out.

I want that deep throaty 5.0 sound and it doesn't seem to happen with my setup.



I heard a 5.0 at the gas station the other day that just blew my mind, i wish i would of asked what he had, but anywho...



Any recommendations for a deeper throatier exhaust?



*Current Specs*

GT500 Axleback

Resonator Delete

Factory H-pipe