Exhaust recommendations to save my poor aging ears.

I currently have a 2010 GT 5-Speed. Full exhaust with an X-Pipe \ Cat delete and SLP Loudmouth "mufflers". It's simply too loud. I love it and hate it at the same time. I've been looking at these Flowmaster FlowFX, they're considered moderately loud but I presume that's with the rest of the exhaust system in stock form. Would these reduce the obnoxious noise level my car makes now? I like the straight through design but if it's going to be just as loud as the SLP (which are literally straight pipes, nothing else) then I need to consider a chambered exhaust. I want the low tone rumble and good sound but not the blaring noise I have now. Thank you!
 

