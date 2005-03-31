Exhaust sound clip links!

Red_LX
I'm not much help unless you're looking for ****!
This just popped into my head, so I thought it might be a good idea, since everyone's asking about exhaust all the time.
If anyone has sound clips of exhaust on their car that they would like to post up, go to www.exhaustsoundclips.com and upload them there, and then you can post them here if you want. I'll make this into a sticky if it's popular enough.
Anyway- here's a link to a sound clip of my old '90 Mustang:
http://exhaustsoundclips.com/phpbb2/dload.php?action=file&file_id=231
And here's a short video clip of my Turbo Coupe:
http://exhaustsoundclips.com/phpbb2/dload.php?action=file&file_id=287
