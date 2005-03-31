Exhaust sound clip links!

Red_LX

Red_LX

I’m not much help unless you’re looking for ****!
Mod Dude
Nov 29, 1999
5,894
75
129
41
Morgantown, WV...where couches meet their doom
This just popped into my head, so I thought it might be a good idea, since everyone's asking about exhaust all the time.

If anyone has sound clips of exhaust on their car that they would like to post up, go to www.exhaustsoundclips.com and upload them there, and then you can post them here if you want. I'll make this into a sticky if it's popular enough.

Anyway- here's a link to a sound clip of my old '90 Mustang:
http://exhaustsoundclips.com/phpbb2/dload.php?action=file&file_id=231

And here's a short video clip of my Turbo Coupe:
http://exhaustsoundclips.com/phpbb2/dload.php?action=file&file_id=287
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors(?)


J

jlb1

New Member
Sep 2, 2009
1
0
0

Attachments

  • 65 gt.jpg
    65 gt.jpg
    76.1 KB · Views: 352
M

makindue84

New Member
Jun 26, 2010
7
0
0
Hi k4mjk. It seems that the sounds of your 93 have an awesome voice. How much did it cost you to have that great sound?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sav22rem22
Progress Thread New Full Exhaust Installed!! (With sound clip)
Replies
3
Views
450
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
91AOD5.0LX
91AOD5.0LX
zack2001
Grille fasteners/clips won't move (Trying to replace the horn)
Replies
0
Views
517
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
zack2001
zack2001
E
For Sale 1989 LX Notch 410ci 85mm turbo 8 pt cage 9" rear end
Replies
0
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
EightyNineFive
E
9
Engine Loud knocking/bang and hard starting/rough idle
Replies
3
Views
674
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
HemiRick
HemiRick
P
Engine Mustang 1995 GT - RPM fluctuating while driving and surging
Replies
20
Views
3K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
trebor3170
T
Top Bottom