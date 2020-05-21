Exhaust Stud & Flange Nuts for '99 3.8l

I am having all sorts of problems with replacing the heads on my 1999 3.8l Mustang with the latest problem being trying to find the correct size exhaust studs & flange nuts. I ordered a set of Dorman 03133 online and got them today but they are the wrong size. It said on any website I went to that these were the correct factory replacements for all '99 - '04 3.8l engines. They are too big measuring M10-1.5 X 62mm. After removing mine I found out that they are suppose to be M8-1.25 X 62mm. Looking up for the size I need I have found them but they are for the following:
-Fits 1996-2010 Mustang 4.6
-Fits 2000 Mustang Cobra R
-Fits 2007-2010 Mustang GT500
So my main question is what kind of 3.8l engine do I have, nothing I buy seems to fit mine nor does any video I have seen on YouTube look like the engine I have. No work has ever been done on this engine other than regular maintenance since we bought it new off the showroom floor. Is it a special one of a kind engine??? Maybe a 6 banger Cobra?? J/K
Here are a couple pics, one showing the top of the engine and one showing the shorty headers or whatever you call them.
