Exhaust upgrade

T

Timh1995

New Member
Apr 26, 2019
2
0
1
25
California
I'm looking to go from the factory single pipe to a dual pipe exhaust on my 96 v6 mustang. I'm having a hard time finding a kit on say eBay or something that says it's compatible. Forgive me if that sounds stupid I've never bought a full bolt in upgrade before. I was looking at this kit but some places say it's compatible some don't http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-5...0001&campid=5335821607&icep_item=182441198824 any help would be greatly appreciated. I also found that they have a few cheaper catback kits but it says it's only compatible with the 4.6 and 5.0 v8 but uses the same single flange connection like this http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-5...0001&campid=5335821607&icep_item=274204104035 would a kit like this work for my v6?
 

stormsedge

stormsedge

Active Member
Jun 17, 2018
250
59
38
Here
Stick with something made for your particular car/engine. I doubt the V8 pipes will fit. If you cannot find something compatible, you may be better served by having a muffler shop build and install a set of catback pipes for you.
 
