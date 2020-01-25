Exhaust weld failed, is car still safe to drive until I get it repaired?

P

poehitman

New Member
Oct 1, 2019
7
0
1
40
Spring Hill, Florida
I was driving near home one night when I heard a bang and the car got a lot louder. After jacking my car up, I saw that the weld failed on the connecting pipe from the passenger side header to the catalytic converter. The car seems to run fine, it's just loud due to the open pipe from the engine. And no error codes are being displayed when I plug in the diagnostic scanner. Is it safe to drive as-is? Also, if I use the exhaust tape on it to temporarily quiet it until I get it fixed, will that damage the catalytic converter? I've attached a photo indicating where the weld break is.

Thanks!
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
27,669
10,004
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Exhaust tape and some carefully placed clamps could hold it together until you can get to it.

Don't let that be very long though. What's more is that you should be prepared to have to replace one or more sections of exhaust if it looks like it's rusted through.

If it's not rusted, it should be a quick and cheap fix at any Midas or Meineke.
 
P

poehitman

New Member
Oct 1, 2019
7
0
1
40
Spring Hill, Florida
Looking at it when I jacked it up, it looks like just surface rust. I don't think I can clamp it because of where the break is. It's right up against the and of the cat. Also, is it safe to drive as is?

How much ballpark does something like that cost to re-weld at places like that?
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
27,669
10,004
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
poehitman said:
Looking at it when I jacked it up, it looks like just surface rust. I don't think I can clamp it because of where the break is. It's right up against the and of the cat. Also, is it safe to drive as is?

How much ballpark does something like that cost to re-weld at places like that?
Click to expand...

They will remove the broken piece from the cat, insert a new one, and clamp or weld to the rest of the exhaust.


The well placed clamp BTW, is just to give your tape something to grip to.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C Need Help! Car Wont Start After Welding Exhaust 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
J Entire exhaust system welded 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
red93gthb Just an update... new headlights, welded exhaust, NEW SHORT SHIFTER 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
jd-hart Bassani BX Exhaust tips welded on? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
VTStang66 stainless exhaust guys, welding question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
Similar threads
Need Help! Car Wont Start After Welding Exhaust
Entire exhaust system welded
Just an update... new headlights, welded exhaust, NEW SHORT SHIFTER
Bassani BX Exhaust tips welded on?
stainless exhaust guys, welding question
Top Bottom