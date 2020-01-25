Exhaust weld failed, is car still safe to drive until I get it repaired?

I was driving near home one night when I heard a bang and the car got a lot louder. After jacking my car up, I saw that the weld failed on the connecting pipe from the passenger side header to the catalytic converter. The car seems to run fine, it's just loud due to the open pipe from the engine. And no error codes are being displayed when I plug in the diagnostic scanner. Is it safe to drive as-is? Also, if I use the exhaust tape on it to temporarily quiet it until I get it fixed, will that damage the catalytic converter? I've attached a photo indicating where the weld break is.



Thanks!