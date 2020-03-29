Exorcising a '78 ( and '78 and now '76")

Hi all,I've been lurking off and for for a few years. Had a couple II's back when I was a teen. A lot of fun was had hammering back roads and the local dragstrip. I abused that car for a decade. I failed to reinforce the chassis which wound up twisting it and cracking the A pillars. Life, family and salt proceeded to happen and it was partially stripped and sold as a rusted mess.About 20 years ago I ran across a killer deal on a nice t top car. The guy I purchased it from tried to stick a 351 cleveland in it but had no clue what he was in for and abandoned the project. I found it with the engine halfway installed. Literally, halfway in the car. Well maybe 3/4 the way but no way was it fitting as is. The interior had been stripped and all the trim removed. After yanking the engine and getting the car on the trailer he tells me he has the other parts and title at his moms. He seems legit and I am loaded up already. We are at his house. So I paid him half with the rest due when I picked up the rest of items and title. Luckily I insisted on a written statement from him at the time as he flaked out and I was never able to get in touch with him again.I brought the T top car home and needed to find a beat up v8 car to make the swap easier. I had driven by one for years as it sat outside. I was not interested prior because it was wearing white primer with rust everywhere. Now though, I only needed the v8 stuff, trim and interior. It was a perfect fit and dirt cheap.The problems with it began once I got it home. Looking it over in daylight for the first time and checking the buck tag I found it was originally a V8 4 speed Black and Gold Cobra II. See the problem? Here I am, just came home with 2 Mustang II's within days. One without a title. Both unplanned a week prior. And here I am attempting to explain why we need a THIRD. For some strange reason the wife was not having any of it.It took a while to get a title. Having the written statement made getting the title a long but fairly easy process. During this time I threw my old parts and the Cobra together to make a pile of junk that leaked fuel like a sieve. Broke 2nd and 3rd gears within a couple test drives on the good old rad4. Around this time I suffered a back injury which snowballed into other problems leaving my cars moving with me multiple times, but untouched until this past winter.The Cobra now needs a full restoration. The floor pans are weak. It has holes. I've kept it under cover but time and wearing primer for 30 years does a number on a car. I will not be able to get a restoration done like it deserves. So it is being mothballed.The T top car though, it is still in fairly good condition. This past winter I pulled together enough old parts to make it run again. From the time she entered my life my health has deteriorated just like Roland's. My wife thinks I act like Roland at times. She looks like she came from Darnell's used parts pile. I've pushed her off and on trailers moving several times over the years to get her running on her own. So without further ado.Ladies and gentleman may I introduce Christine. A faded red 1978 Mustang II. Originally a V6 auto. This car has no options except sport mirrors and t tops. Nothing. Seems odd to me. Someone paid for the most expensive option then said no on everything else. Everything. She now has my ancient (circa 1986) crate 302 from Ford. It's paired with a 1990 t5 using the II's bell, flywheel and clutch. The rear axles were redrilled by Moser. I upgraded the front brakes running across a deal on the speedway motors wave brake kit. I hate the wave rotors. lol. The kit itself isnt bad but the wave rotors look childish to me. I wish the bracket was more stout but hopefully it holds up. I had to grind the lower control arm to stop the rotors rubbing when turning. Suspension is stock except for new shocks. She wears 215/60r14 Front and 225/60R14 rears on old school slots. The fronts needed some massaging to fit. I will need to roll rear fender lips but with no weight it may be okay.Any questions let me know. I have had a few of these cars apart over the years and managed to actually get one or two back together. I am currently awaiting my yard to dry enough to get it out of the barn. It needs a windshield and I need the rear glass installed. Otherwise she is almost ready to awaken from her slumber and unleash oil drops and coolant trails upon the unsuspecting masses.