experienced engine builders chime in

C

Cclaro

Member
Aug 1, 2020
22
3
13
20
FL
Alright I’ve been putting this off for a while because I’d like to not have to think about doing some more extensive work to the car but I’m ready to start really looking at things critically once again. I have a 10:1 compression 357w with the following set up:

Stock crank
Flat top pistons
Scat H beam rods
Custom cam with duration in the 230s intake and 240s exhaust. Lift sits at .600 for both.
205 11r 66cc heads
Super Vic intake
1000cfm throttle body
1 3/4 long tube headers with a 2.5” exhaust and hooker max flow mufflers
Ignition is all msd
Holley terminator x
48lb/hr injectors
Some morrell high rpm sbf lifters
Power sent through a t56 with 3.73 gears out back

here’s the issue/speculation:

took it to get tuned on the dyno about a month back and it made 376hp and 350 rwtp to the 295/55/r15 mt et streets sitting on the rear which apparently is low to many. Car makes peak power from around 5700 rpm to 6700 rpm if I remember correctly I’ll try to find the graph in a second to post it up and have it looked at for some second opinions. After the dyno I drove it quite a while, pulled the intake, had some oil in the runners so I replaced the gaskets and hopefully solved the issue. Well for the secojd time in a row there’s a slight weep of coolant coming through the from driver side of the head on top of the gasket and it seems saturated, I can almost guarantee there’s going to be oil on the runners as well if I remove the intake once again. The block was decked, I can’t tell you how much sadly but I know this will have an effect on intake fit from time to time however the bolt holes and the ports line up fine and with the gaskets in place there’s a solid .200-.250 gap on the China rails. My question is, do I try to find the power that’s apparently missing? Should I check timing chain alignment? I degreed the cam to the cards specification so I’m not sure if there’s a possible mistake. Some say this combination should’ve made well north of 400 to the tire but I’m not sure if that’s just internet talk or if I should’ve really comb over everything again.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


C

Cclaro

Member
Aug 1, 2020
22
3
13
20
FL
8d4114d3-23db-4159-a431-baf0536ee2ff-png.1077749
 
Hoytster

Hoytster

I don't dare do that to my Knob
15 Year Member
Dec 30, 2002
1,033
706
164
38
Cornwall, PA
Alright, I wouldn't call myself an expert engine builder or anything...

But looking at the info you supplied on your combo, the first two things that stick out are to me is that intake and the camshaft specs. That intake's power band is more in the 6000+ on your cubic inch. I would also expect to see more toward a mid 240 on the intake and low 250 on the exhaust if your planning on pulling 6700 ish.

What's the camshaft centerline and was it degreed? How does that engine feel on the bottom end of the rpm range? I would expect it to be a little lazy.

Edit:. Forgot to say, I don't think 376 is to far off for most of your combo, but I would expect to see closer to max 410ish hp and over 400lbs from that combo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Help cooling issues urgent!
Replies
17
Views
660
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
A
Engine Turbo 5.0 Mustang bad misfire at WOT
Replies
51
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
a91what
a91what
S
Engine New to Mustangs, guidance needed on fault codes 47 & 45
Replies
4
Views
105
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
J
Need Help: 95 Mustang GT Engine Rebuild
Replies
0
Views
196
Other Auto Tech
jurban421
J
C
Engine Struggling engine
Replies
5
Views
924
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom