experienced engine builders chime in

Alright I’ve been putting this off for a while because I’d like to not have to think about doing some more extensive work to the car but I’m ready to start really looking at things critically once again. I have a 10:1 compression 357w with the following set up:



Stock crank

Flat top pistons

Scat H beam rods

Custom cam with duration in the 230s intake and 240s exhaust. Lift sits at .600 for both.

205 11r 66cc heads

Super Vic intake

1000cfm throttle body

1 3/4 long tube headers with a 2.5” exhaust and hooker max flow mufflers

Ignition is all msd

Holley terminator x

48lb/hr injectors

Some morrell high rpm sbf lifters

Power sent through a t56 with 3.73 gears out back



here’s the issue/speculation:



took it to get tuned on the dyno about a month back and it made 376hp and 350 rwtp to the 295/55/r15 mt et streets sitting on the rear which apparently is low to many. Car makes peak power from around 5700 rpm to 6700 rpm if I remember correctly I’ll try to find the graph in a second to post it up and have it looked at for some second opinions. After the dyno I drove it quite a while, pulled the intake, had some oil in the runners so I replaced the gaskets and hopefully solved the issue. Well for the secojd time in a row there’s a slight weep of coolant coming through the from driver side of the head on top of the gasket and it seems saturated, I can almost guarantee there’s going to be oil on the runners as well if I remove the intake once again. The block was decked, I can’t tell you how much sadly but I know this will have an effect on intake fit from time to time however the bolt holes and the ports line up fine and with the gaskets in place there’s a solid .200-.250 gap on the China rails. My question is, do I try to find the power that’s apparently missing? Should I check timing chain alignment? I degreed the cam to the cards specification so I’m not sure if there’s a possible mistake. Some say this combination should’ve made well north of 400 to the tire but I’m not sure if that’s just internet talk or if I should’ve really comb over everything again.