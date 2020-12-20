Explorer 302 or 289?

Hey guys, I have recently acquired a 1964.5 mustang! I am currently in process of rebuilding it and am balancing my options for motors. What I have is my roller without an engine

and a totaled 1966 with a stock 289. My plan is to swap over all the driveline and interior to my solid roller. I am just building a toy car and not planning on ever taking it to the drag strip or even the track. However, I still would like it not to be sluggish! What I don't know is whether I should pull a local 302 out of an explorer or mountaineer at a parts yard. I know they have the gt40p heads and intakes. Should I just chuck in a cam and put an explorer 302 in the car? Would it be better to take the gt40p heads and put them on my 289? I bought the 66 from Copart and have got the 289 to run seemingly well but don't know its full history. Is pulling gt40p heads or the whole engine even a good idea or should I keep it stock? What do you guys think? Also, from browsing forums I have learned most exhaust headers don't fit the gt40p heads because of the spark plug positioning, I heard 90-degree sparkplug boots can alleviate this issue, is that true? Also what HP numbers am I looking at with a performance cammed 289 with gt40p heads vs a cammed Explorer 302? Anyway,I would appreciate any feedback on how I should proceed with my build without emptying my bank account! Thanks!