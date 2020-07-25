Engine Explorer Intake Swap Performance Issues - Need Help!

I recently did the Explorer Intake upgrade on my 87 BII 5.0L/AOD. Intake manifolds came from a 96 Explorer. I also upgraded to the Explorer 19lb injectors. Because of the difficulty changing plugs, I went from a standard spark plug to a Motocraft Platinum type (longer life) made for my model engine. I've encounter a few issues that I've been unable to solve; perhaps some of you can help.

Issue #1: Engine surges/misses at cruising speed (55-65 mph). When driving at 55 mph, 2000 rpm, engine will momentarily surge to 2500 rpm then drop back down. This is intermittent and not a constant fluctuation in RPM.

Issue #2: Engine will surge up to 1000 RPM (jump from 800 RPM to 1500 RPM) higher than idle after reaching normal operating temp. It sounds and acts exactly like it does when pulling computer codes. This is also intermittent, not a constant issue.

Testing done:
Pulled codes. KOEO is perfect, no error codes and ends with code 11 showing the ECU is ok. KOER only generates one error, code 91. I checked the 02 ground(s) and they're fine. Replaced the 02 sensors an still get a code 41.

I've followed all the testing checklists for surging at idle, won't run, surging while driving, etc.. Everything checks out ok. Great checklists by the way!

Fuel pressure is good. KOEO is 38lbs, KOER is 39lbs.

Vacuum readings are:
At 800 rpm idle: 15-16
1000 rpm: 17
2000 rpm: 17
Rev up: drops to 0 then back to 15-16

Timing is set at 12 deg BTDC

TPS is set at .99

IAC "appears" to be working fine.

I must be missing something. Any and all help is greatly appreciated.

Thanks!
Mark
 

