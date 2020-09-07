2007_Crown_Vic
Hi,
There is a 1999 explorer upper and lower intake for sale locally. Is 1999 a good year to get these from? I seem to recall someone telling me that some years require capping off vacuum ports or some not being compatible with EGRs. Here is a picture if it helps. Thanks!
