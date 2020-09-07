Engine Explorer Intake

2007_Crown_Vic

2007_Crown_Vic

Active Member
Aug 19, 2016
107
26
48
36
Hi,
There is a 1999 explorer upper and lower intake for sale locally. Is 1999 a good year to get these from? I seem to recall someone telling me that some years require capping off vacuum ports or some not being compatible with EGRs. Here is a picture if it helps. Thanks!

FB_IMG_1599507893144.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mustang5L5 Engine Explorer intake vacuum line diagram Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
foxbodybill89 Engine convertible/explorer intake hood clearance Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
markinms Engine Explorer Intake Swap Performance Issues - Need Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
R Engine Ford Explorer GT40 intake and heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
T 1995 Explorer intake on 1994 Mustang GT 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
Scott7512 Engine Boost with explorer intake and heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Justin87 Engine Yet another explorer intake valve cover question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
K Fox Explorer intake plaque 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
Dontknowchit For Sale Explorer upper intake Engine and Power Adder 0
markinms Engine Where Do Explorer 5.0L Upper Intake Water Lines Go? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
R gt 40 intake in my 95 gt. couldnt find this info using the searchch feature. so my question is can i use my existing water lines with the explorer int 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
BlakeusMaximus Another Explorer Intake Question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
T 1994 Mustang 5.0 Explorer Intake Swap 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
J Explorer Intake Sanity Check 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
mustangramair SOLD Explorer Lower Intake Engine and Power Adder 3
3 Explorer Intake Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
D Explorer Upper And Lower Intake 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
J Explorer Lower Intake 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
Scott7512 Blue Oval Procomp Or Explorer Intake Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Sj92stanger Explorer Intake Install 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
D Explorer Head And Intake Install Questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
cobranger Expired Intake, Gt40 Explorer, Upper And Ported Lower Engine and Power Adder 3
John Dirks Jr Explorer Intake Gain Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
S Expired Explorer Upper Intake Manifold Engine and Power Adder 2
Justang_87 Expired Gt-40p Heads, Explorer Intake, Afr Valve Springs And More. Engine and Power Adder 8
DM87GT Vacum Line Diagram For Later Explorer Intake On A 5.0 Foxbody Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 28
BKM48198 Explorer Intake Swap Questions...almost Done W/ Install 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
BKM48198 Explorer Intake With Tall Valve Covers Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
90lxwhite Bought A Hydro Dipped Explorer Intake 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
John Dirks Jr Explorer Intake Swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
5point0stang88 Engine Convert Gt40 Explorer Intake For Use Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
J Engine Explorer Intake Questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
billison Explorer Intake Questions. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
F Valve Cover And The Explorer Upper Intake Clearance Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
TOOLOW91 Engine Explorer Intake Vaccum Lines Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
T Engine explorer intake 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
billison The correct explorer intake Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
samickguy15 Expired GT40 Explorer Intake with TB Engine and Power Adder 2
mikestang63 Engine Did The Explorer Intake And Headers Install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
mikestang63 Engine Quick Question On Explorer Lower Intake Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Paul Randle Can A Explorer Intake Be Modified For A 70mm Throttle Body?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
mikestang63 Engine Explorer Intake Swap Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
mikestang63 Engine Explorer Intake Gasket Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Paul Randle How Big Can I Port A Explorer Gt40 Intake? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Paul Randle Do I Need The Egr, Idle Or Throttle Body When I Take The Intake Off A Explorer? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Paul Randle What Year Intake/heads Off A Explorer Fit Mine '90 Notchback? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
9646gt Can't Figure Out One Bolt On Edelbrock Elbow And Explorer Intake 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
9646gt Engine Which Gasket On Explorer Intake? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
f8tlfiveo Explorer Intake Engine and Power Adder 0
flashback87 Explorer Intake Valve Cover? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom