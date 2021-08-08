Explorer Throttle Body on 94/95 w/Fox TB conversion?

Right now I have a 95 GTS with a stock upper but running a BBK 65mm tb along with Edelbrock 60379 heads and a slightly better than stock cam. Recently I picked up a Explorer GT40 (external egr) intake at the junkyard for $80 and sent it off to have it port matched for my heads. Realizing I'd need a elbow adapter, I got one used for cheap, but with a slight catch, the port is welded shut and one of the two mounts was ground off. Essentially, IF i use this elbow, I have to remove the EGR and trick the computer. Then I realized that IF I removed the EGR, is there really any point to keeping the elbow? Only thought came to mind was to make the SN95 BBK TB work.



So with that in mind, might be a prime opportunity to do the Fox TB conversion. And if I did, would a 65mm TB from an Explorer work instead? I can get one of these from the same junkyard (TPS/IAC & plugs) for next to nothing. My concern would be getting the throttle cable linkage to work. Are there any plug-n-play parts one could swap out from a Fox or SN95 TB to make this work?