Engine Explorer upper and lower with egr holes on sn95 gt

R

rockyracoon

10 Year Member
Nov 23, 2005
725
11
29
margate NJ
If im running the earlier explorer upper and lower setup on my 95 gt would not blocking off the egr holes cause any detrimental effects like issues with idle ?
 

