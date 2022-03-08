Exterior Color Change

F

Fri Guy

Member
May 10, 2007
32
12
18
I'm planning on sending my Fox Body to the paint and body shop soon to tackle some rust issues I have in my door post. While I'm there I want to do a complete color change which will require disassembling all the exterior. In 2004 I had the car painted pearl white, original color is white. Plans are to paint it Oxford White that comes on the new Mustangs. But, I'm also toying with the idea of going with a different color like a red or blue of some sort. Two things stopping me is the engine bay and the underside of the car is white. I will not be able to pull the engine along with everything else needed to paint the engine bay at the moment, that will be done at a later time.

Have any of you fellas done a color change without doing the engine bay? As much as I want to do it I feel like it will bug the crap out of me every time I open the hood. I was planning on going with a 2" steel cowl hood and cobra rear bumper but I'm now leaning towards just sticking with the original GT stuff. Any advice would be much appreciated.

xqPssjF.jpg

PRnQIkT.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Paint and Body hood decal
Replies
7
Views
262
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Chythar
Paint and Body Chythar's 94 Cobra Clone Paint thread
Replies
14
Views
340
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Chythar
Chythar
J
Is this original
Replies
8
Views
314
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
HemiRick
HemiRick
K
For Sale NOTCHBACK ROLLER FOR SALE (FRESH PAINT AND SHAVED ENGINE BAY)
Replies
0
Views
683
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Kidb1950
K
M
Exhaust Chrome Header Question
Replies
11
Views
459
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Willybill32
Willybill32
Top Bottom